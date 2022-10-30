Home States Odisha

Naveen launches Rs 488 crore projects for Padampur

During the launch of the new projects, Naveen said he is aware that many farmers of the constituency have not received their crop loss compensation.

Published: 30th October 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (Photo | Express)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday launched an array of projects worth Rs 488 crore for Padampur Assembly constituency in Bargarh district.The CM virtually laid the foundation for construction of 38 bridges and 25 roads which are estimated to cost Rs 260 crore and Rs 136 crore respectively. The other projects included 20 lift irrigation projects worth Rs 10 crore and projects worth Rs 18.48 crore for development of agriculture markets and rural infrastructure projects worth Rs 9 crore.

He also inaugurated projects worth Rs 30 crore in three blocks and urban areas of the constituency. Those included 20 kalyan mandaps, panchayat bhavans, village markets and common facility centres.The Chief Minister said the State government will spend Rs 26 crore for development of Nrusinghnath temple which will generate employment and contribute towards economic prosperity of the locality.

During the launch of the new projects, Naveen said he is aware that many farmers of the constituency have not received their crop loss compensation. Since crop insurance under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana is a Central government scheme, he assured the farmers of taking up the issue with the Centre soon.

Describing Padampur as the rice bowl of the State, the Chief Minister said these new projects will play a significant role in the economic development of the constituency.He said the State government is constantly working for the economic development of the farmers and empowerment of the youth and women forces.

Under the school transformation programme, Naveen said 33 High Schools have been transformed and work is in progress for another 44 schools in Padampur.Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari, Labour Minister Srikant Sahu, Textile and Handicraft Minister Rita Sahu, MLAs Sushant Singh, Debesh Acharya and Snehangini Chhuria were present on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Padampur Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp