Naveen launches Rs 488 crore projects for Padampur

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday launched an array of projects worth Rs 488 crore for Padampur Assembly constituency in Bargarh district.The CM virtually laid the foundation for construction of 38 bridges and 25 roads which are estimated to cost Rs 260 crore and Rs 136 crore respectively. The other projects included 20 lift irrigation projects worth Rs 10 crore and projects worth Rs 18.48 crore for development of agriculture markets and rural infrastructure projects worth Rs 9 crore.

He also inaugurated projects worth Rs 30 crore in three blocks and urban areas of the constituency. Those included 20 kalyan mandaps, panchayat bhavans, village markets and common facility centres.The Chief Minister said the State government will spend Rs 26 crore for development of Nrusinghnath temple which will generate employment and contribute towards economic prosperity of the locality.

During the launch of the new projects, Naveen said he is aware that many farmers of the constituency have not received their crop loss compensation. Since crop insurance under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana is a Central government scheme, he assured the farmers of taking up the issue with the Centre soon.

Describing Padampur as the rice bowl of the State, the Chief Minister said these new projects will play a significant role in the economic development of the constituency.He said the State government is constantly working for the economic development of the farmers and empowerment of the youth and women forces.

Under the school transformation programme, Naveen said 33 High Schools have been transformed and work is in progress for another 44 schools in Padampur.Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari, Labour Minister Srikant Sahu, Textile and Handicraft Minister Rita Sahu, MLAs Sushant Singh, Debesh Acharya and Snehangini Chhuria were present on the occasion.

