NITI expert bats for documentation of Covid-19 response models of states

As Covid hit India in March 2020, several states adopted strategies to tackle the spread of infection and treat patients effectively.

Published: 30th October 2022 06:27 AM

Dr K Madan Gopal with guests at CIN annual meet at Bhubaneswar on Saturday

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior consultant (Health) of NITI Aayog Dr K Madan Gopal on Saturday batted for documentation of models adopted by several states, including Odisha, for successful management of Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the first Cochrane India Network (CIN) annual meet held at the Institute of Dental Sciences (IDS), here, Dr Gopal said the way several states battled the pandemic and emerged successful must be documented for generation of evidence so that the situation could be tackled effectively if the country faced a similar situation in future.

“The evidence of successful management must be presented for understanding at different levels and better preparedness. Systematic review of healthcare interventions is of prime importance as it is being done by Cochrane Network based on research and evidence,” he said.

As Covid hit India in March 2020, several states adopted strategies to tackle the spread of infection and treat patients effectively. Apart from the national lockdown, states also resorted to local shutdown and lockdown as part of their containment measures.  

President of Dental Council of India (DCI) Dr Dibyendu Mazumdar said a new curriculum has been developed for dental science education which is likely to be launched next year. As per the new curriculum, the students would study for four and half years and then go for a one-year internship.

