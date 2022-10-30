O&M partner raises hope of a functional IPGI&SSH

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: 18 months after the Ispat Post-Graduate Institute & Super Specialty Hospital (IPGI&SSH) of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) was inaugurated, the search for an operation and maintenance (O&M) partner for the facility seems to have come to an end.

Sources said, negotiation with a reputed corporate healthcare provider is on and if everything goes as per plan, an agreement could be reached by next month. RSP has constructed the modern and sophisticated 300-bed hospital at a cost of around Rs 295 crore including medical equipment and formed the Rourkela Ispat Trust (RIT) for its management. The RIT had floated the second tender on April 12, 2022 for selection of a suitable private O&M partner and only two bidders had evinced interest.

RSP sources said the scope of work of the bidder/concessionaire includes operation, maintenance and operation of the institute for providing healthcare services and medical education as per National Board of Examinations norms. The successful bidder would further be responsible for maintenance of super specialist facilities in cardiology, cardio thoracic & vascular surgery, neurology, neuro surgery and nephrology, engagement of required manpower and obtaining all statutory licences.

Sources informed negotiation is on with a reputed hospital chain of India. Parallel to the construction of the IPGI&SSH since 2018, RSP and SAIL authorities had unsuccessfully approached country’s 18 major private and government medical institutes and hospitals to run the IPGI&SSH on the concept of providing affordable treatment to the needy.

Bottlenecks

PM Modi announced setting up of hospital in April 2015

Facility inaugurated on March 21, 2021

300-bed hospital built at a cost of around Rs 295 crore

Run as a Covid-19 facility

5 super specialists, 2 specialists, 4 medical officers, 2 bio-medical engineers and 100 para-medical staff recently recruited

Some doctors from RSP’s Ispat General Hospital (IGH) deputed to three departments

Search for an O&M partner continues

18 major private and government medical institutes and hospitals approached to pitch in

