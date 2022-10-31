Home States Odisha

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar diagnostic services hit, patients suffer

The officials of the Nuclear Medicine department attributed the artificial crisis of the isotope to the delayed tender process.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Patients are forced to do some of the vital tests in private labs at exorbitant prices as diagnostic services at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar have been reportedly hit by shortage of reagents and other medical essentials.

Sources said the gamma camera scans have been stopped as the technetium (Tc-99m) isotope, commonly used in a number of medical diagnostic imaging scans, is not available. Several important surgeries, including renal transplant, cannot be done without gamma scanning.  

The Tc-99m isotope is used as a radioactive tracer in a form of medical imaging that assesses how particular parts of the human body are working or functioning. The gamma scan that costs `200 at AIIMS is charged something between `6,000-8,000 at private hospitals and labs.

The officials of the Nuclear Medicine department attributed the artificial crisis of the isotope to the delayed tender process. Though the indent was given in May, much before the stocks ran out, the isotopes are yet to be supplied.“There is no communication whether the tender for the supply has been completed and its status. We are forced to stop all gamma camera scans,” said an official on the condition of anonymity.        

Not only the Tc-99m, but several reagents required for tests like urea, creatinine, thyroid and other important investigations are also unavailable in the premier hospital for a long time. Private labs are doing a brisk business as people are made to pay almost double or more for such tests. BPL families, who are supposed to get the tests done free at AIIMS, are deprived of the services.  

The unavailability of hospital essentials has come as a boon for touts/middle men, who are hoodwinking gullible patients on the pretext of helping them conduct tests at cheaper price.“I have come with my brother to check his kidney profile as he suffers from chronic disease. As the gamma scanning could not be done here, someone led me to a private hospital for the scanning. But we are unable to do as it costs `8,000 there,” said Pravin Ghosh, a native of West Bengal.    

Executive Director of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Prof Ashutosh Biswas said procurement is a regular process. The load of patients has increased manifold in the post-Covid scenario. Steps are being taken to resume the tests soon, he added.

