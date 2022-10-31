Home States Odisha

Dhamnagar bypoll: Self-help is the best help

As the battle looks tough due to an aggressive campaign by an Independent candidate, a BJD rebel, parties are leaving no stone unturned to keep the SHGs on their side.

Published: 31st October 2022 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Image for representational purpose only.

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

Women self help groups (SHGs) that stood rock-solid behind the ruling BJD in every electoral battle have come under attack by the Opposition during Dhamnagar bypoll like never before. While the BJP accuses the BJD of distributing cash and gifts through SHG members to woo voters, the ruling regional party blames the Opposition for insulting and demeaning women members by indulging in such petty politics. Amid the blame game, distribution of doles among the group members as per party affiliation has come as a rude shock for many.

As the battle looks tough due to an aggressive campaign by an Independent candidate, a BJD rebel, parties are leaving no stone unturned to keep the SHGs on their side. If the allegations are to be believed, attempts are being made to sideline the members, whose families have turned rebel, by keeping them out of the ‘poll package’. Even if such an arrangement creates a division in the groups and their personal relationship turned sour, a majority of them remain silent owing to the extra bucks. They say it’s election time when self help is the best help as long as the help keeps coming.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhamnagar bypoll Self help group
India Matters
Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (PTI)
Collapsed Morbi suspension bridge had reopened 5 days back after repair work; lacked 'fitness' certificate
DJB official takes bath from Yamuna water on Sunday to make a point that the river is not toxic | PTI
Delhi Jal Board official bathes with sprayed Yamuna water to prove BJP MP Verma wrong
Puri seer Swami Nischalananda Saraswati
Puri seer’s remarks on Christ irk Christians in Chhattisgarh
PM Modi Gets emotional on Morbi Incident during address to Officer Trainees of 97th Common Foundation Course at culmination of Aarambh at Kevadia. (Photo | EPS)
My heart goes out to victims of Morbi tragedy: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp