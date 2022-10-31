Dhamnagar bypoll: Self-help is the best help

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

Women self help groups (SHGs) that stood rock-solid behind the ruling BJD in every electoral battle have come under attack by the Opposition during Dhamnagar bypoll like never before. While the BJP accuses the BJD of distributing cash and gifts through SHG members to woo voters, the ruling regional party blames the Opposition for insulting and demeaning women members by indulging in such petty politics. Amid the blame game, distribution of doles among the group members as per party affiliation has come as a rude shock for many.

As the battle looks tough due to an aggressive campaign by an Independent candidate, a BJD rebel, parties are leaving no stone unturned to keep the SHGs on their side. If the allegations are to be believed, attempts are being made to sideline the members, whose families have turned rebel, by keeping them out of the ‘poll package’. Even if such an arrangement creates a division in the groups and their personal relationship turned sour, a majority of them remain silent owing to the extra bucks. They say it’s election time when self help is the best help as long as the help keeps coming.

