Home States Odisha

Odisha govt to lay 7-month fishing ban near Olive Ridley nesting sites

The prohibition is clamped every year -- from November 1-May 31 -- to ensure the turtles don't get entangled in fishing nets or come under the propellers of trawlers.

Published: 31st October 2022 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Olive Ridleys, Rushikulya, turtles

Olive ridley turtles at Rushikulya beach in Orissa. (File Photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By PTI

KENDRAPARA: The Odisha government will impose a seven-month-long ban on fishing activities from Tuesday in an area spanning 20 km from the mouths of rivers Dhamara, Devi and Rusikulya, marking the beginning of the nesting season of Olive Ridley turtles, an official said.

The prohibition is clamped every year -- from November 1-May 31 -- to ensure the turtles don't get entangled in fishing nets or come under the propellers of trawlers, the forest official said.

A multi-layered patrolling exercise, involving forest and fisheries departments, and the marine police, besides the coast guard personnel, will be carried out near the river mouths to keep a check on unlawful activities, he stated on Monday.

Five high-speed boats, 13 trawlers and support boats are being pressed into service to intercept illegal fishing trawlers in prohibited zones, said the forest official.

The state government has decided to extend one-time livelihood assistance of Rs 7,500 to the affected fishermen families in view of the ban.

At Gahirmatha coast here, which is known to be the largest rookery for these endangered species, a blanket ban on sea-fishing remains enforced round the year, the official pointed out.

During the nesting season, the female turtles invade the beaches usually at the dead of the night for laying eggs, the phenomenon otherwise described as 'arribada'.

After laying eggs, the turtles leave the nesting ground to stride into the deep sea.

Hatchlings emerge from these eggs after 45-60 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Olive Ridley turtles
India Matters
Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi. (Photo | PTI)
Morbi bridge collapse: 47 kids among those dead, two-year-old Duruku Zhala the youngest
Local residents struggle to cross the flooded Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarapadi, following incessant rains, on November 1, 2022. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Two dead in rain-related incidents across Chennai; orange alert issued
Indian actress Rambha who recently met with a car accident in Canada. (Photo | Rambha Indrakumar Instagram)
Actor Rambha and her kids injured in car crash in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. (File Photo))
Biggest risks currently are not economic disruptions but despotic governments: Deepak Parekh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp