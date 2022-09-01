Home States Odisha

BJP slams Odisha State govt over rise in crime against women

The State government has miserably failed to check the increasing atrocity against people belonging to scheduled categories.

Published: 01st September 2022 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2022 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha state BJP, vice-president Anita Subhadarshani Patnaik

Odisha state BJP, vice-president Anita Subhadarshani Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Wednesday slammed the State government over rising crimes against women and blamed Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the deteriorating law and order situation in Odisha.

The BJD government only gives slogans like ‘Maa Ku Samman’ (respect to women) while the latest ‘Crime in India 2021’ report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) not only gives a contrary picture but puts the State to shame, said State BJP, vice-president Anita Subhadarshani Patnaik.

It is a matter of shame that Odisha is fifth among states with 31,352 cases of crimes against women in 2021. The State registered the highest assault cases and has the third highest overall crime rate against women.

She said Odisha registered a whopping 14,853 cases of outraging modesty and it is way ahead of States like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The rising cases of abduction of women (37 per cent), rape (20.23 per cent), outraging modesty (17.8 per cent) and sexual abuse of minor girls (13.35 per cent) over the last year is a matter of concern.

Equally disturbing is the alarming rate at which children are missing from the State. The NCRB report said that 14,753 children are missing in the last five years. The State government has miserably failed to check the increasing atrocity against people belonging to scheduled categories.

While the rate of conviction is abysmally low, this indicates how efficient is the law enforcement and justice delivery system of the State, Patnaik said. It is very disheartening to see that Odisha is becoming one of the most unsafe places for women and girl children and the Chief Minister being the Home Minister should apologise for his government’s failure to provide security to women, she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Naveen Patnaik crimes against women Maa Ku Samman NCRB Anita Subhadarshani Patnaik
India Matters
OPINION | How Bihar may impact 2024 Lok Sabha poll results
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
'Use and throw' culture seems to have influenced matrimonial relationships in Kerala: High Court
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Roys says Adani needs IT approval for the conversion of warrants into stake in NDTV
(Express Illustrations)
Man booked under POCSO Act after police find estranged wife was minor at wedding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp