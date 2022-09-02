Big team of Mahila Biju Janata Dal announced

Home States Odisha

As many as 393 office-bearers including 40 presidents for 33 organisational districts were appointed, with former minister Snehangini Chhuria remaining the president of the BMJD.

BHUBANESWAR: As part of the ongoing organisational restructuring of the party, Chief Minister and party president Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday appointed a big team of State office-bearers and district presidents of the Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD).

As many as 393 office-bearers including 40 presidents for 33 organisational districts were appointed, with former minister Snehangini Chhuria remaining the president of the BMJD. She will be assisted by a team of 23 advisors including Minister of State for Handlooms, Rita Sahu, Minister of State for WCD Basanti Hembram, six women MPs Pramila Bisoi, Rajashree Mallick, Manjulata Mandal, Sarmistha Sethi, Chandrani Murmu and Mamata Mohanta.

