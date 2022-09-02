Home States Odisha

Odisha: Newborn baby’s body left to rot at PRMMCH; Worse, hearse staff demand money

After waiting for hours, as the incident started creating a hue and cry, at 10.30 pm,  the Mahaprayan staff carried the family along with the body free of cost.

Published: 02nd September 2022 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

The Mahaprayan vehicle that carried the newborn’s body back to village. (Photo | Express)

The Mahaprayan vehicle that carried the newborn’s body back to village. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: In a disturbing incident, the body of a newborn child was allegedly abandoned to decompose for three days after his death at the Pandit Raghunath Murmu Government Medical College and Hospital (PRM MCH) here. Worse, when his father reached out after getting the information, the Mahaprayan vehicle staff reportedly refused to carry the body unless paid.

According to the father of the child Sankar Naik of Ghagra village in Gaon Amarda gram panchayat within Rasgovindpur police limits, he had brought his wife Chumki to the hospital for delivery on Monday. She gave birth to a baby boy who was immediately admitted to the ICU due to some complications.

Naik said he was asked to go home with his wife on the same day as the child would stay in ICU for some days. They left for their home the same day and on Thursday,  got a call from the hospital informing them of the child’s death.

“I had contacted the hospital a day back and was told that the baby is improving,” Naik said. He rushed to the medical college and got to know that the baby had died on Monday. To his utter shock, he found the baby’s body abandoned and in a decomposed state. With none to complain, Naik asked the Mahaprayan vehicle staff to carry the body to their village.

“The driver and the helper demanded money from me though I told them the service is free of cost as per rule. But they did not relent,” alleged Naik. After waiting for hours, as the incident started creating a hue and cry, at 10.30 pm,  the Mahaprayan staff carried the family along with the body free of cost. Mayurbhanj Collector Vineet Bhardwaj assured to look into the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Newborn Abandoned Decomposed PRM MCH
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp