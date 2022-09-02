Odisha: SCBMCH to probe tribal agriculture activist Kamala Pujari issue

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The SCBMCH has ordered a probe into the allegation of tribal agriculture activist Kamala Pujari being forced to dance in the ICU of the premier government-run hospital in the State. It has constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the matter.

A video has gone viral showing a female social activist dancing with Pujari to music being played in the background. After the video came to the fore, members of the Paraja Samaja of undivided Koraput condemned the incident alleging that the social worker forced Pujari to dance inside the ICU.

Following the issue, authorities of SCBMCH have ordered a probe by constituting an inquiry committee to look into the matter. The SCBMCH Administrative Officer Abinash Rout and Prof BK Behera are the members of the probe panel chaired by the Head of the Medicine department Prof Jayant Panda.

“We will summon sisters, attendants and the social activist who had accompanied Pujari from Koraput to SCBMCH for interrogation. After inquiry we will submit the reports to the hospital Superintendent,” said Prof Panda.

Pujari was admitted to the DHH in Koraput on August 21 and was shifted to SCBMCH ICU on August 24. She, who was suffering from kidney-related ailments, was discharged from the MCH on August 29. The Paraja Samaj has also threatened to launch a massive protest if no action is taken on the issue.

