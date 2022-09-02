Home States Odisha

Six-member gang loots businessmen in Rasgovindpur, arrested

As many as six inter-state dacoits were arrested by a team comprising Rasgovindpur and Basta police near Amarda railway station on Wednesday.

Published: 02nd September 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Police

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: As many as six inter-state dacoits were arrested by a team comprising Rasgovindpur and Basta police near Amarda railway station on Wednesday.

The accused identified as Mirza Mukta (35), Santosh Sethy (29), Tusar Kumar Das (28), Sagar Kumar Bhoi (27), Lingaraj Mohanty (28) and Mirza Hamsar are from villages within Pahala police limits under Khurda district. 

Cash worth 1 lakh, a car, two pistols and mobile phones were seized from their possession. According to police, the gang looted some businessmen at gunpoint when they were on their way to West Bengal via a shortcut route through Rasgovindpur on the day. 

The dacoits intercepted the businessmen near Rasgovindpur Airstrip.  Soon after looting, they fled the spot and were on their way to Balasore through Amarda, when the police nabbed them. IIC Lopamudra Nayak said the businessmen had informed them of being followed by some suspicious people. 

On hearing of the loot, the police swung into action and nabbed the six persons near Amarda railway station. Based on the complaints of businessman SK Imraz, a case under section 395 of the IPC along with the 25 and 27 Arms Act was registered against them. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dacoits Rasgovindpur Basta police Amarda railway station
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp