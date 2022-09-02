Six-member gang loots businessmen in Rasgovindpur, arrested

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: As many as six inter-state dacoits were arrested by a team comprising Rasgovindpur and Basta police near Amarda railway station on Wednesday.

The accused identified as Mirza Mukta (35), Santosh Sethy (29), Tusar Kumar Das (28), Sagar Kumar Bhoi (27), Lingaraj Mohanty (28) and Mirza Hamsar are from villages within Pahala police limits under Khurda district.

Cash worth 1 lakh, a car, two pistols and mobile phones were seized from their possession. According to police, the gang looted some businessmen at gunpoint when they were on their way to West Bengal via a shortcut route through Rasgovindpur on the day.

The dacoits intercepted the businessmen near Rasgovindpur Airstrip. Soon after looting, they fled the spot and were on their way to Balasore through Amarda, when the police nabbed them. IIC Lopamudra Nayak said the businessmen had informed them of being followed by some suspicious people.

On hearing of the loot, the police swung into action and nabbed the six persons near Amarda railway station. Based on the complaints of businessman SK Imraz, a case under section 395 of the IPC along with the 25 and 27 Arms Act was registered against them.

