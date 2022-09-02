Start-up Odisha Yatra team collects ideas

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As part of the Start-up Odisha Yatra 2.0 launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, a team of officials visited the SOA campus. The objective of the initiative was to look for the best entrepreneurial ideas from young minds. As the van rolled on the campus of the Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), students from different branches pitched their ideas which were accepted.

The Start-up Yatra will reach all 30 districts in 60 days visit 100 institutions and assemble 5,000 ideas from aspiring entrepreneurs so that they could be extended support from Start-up Odisha. So far 1,300 start-ups have been registered in the State of which 40 per cent were women.

