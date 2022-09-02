Home States Odisha

Start-up Odisha Yatra team collects ideas

The Start-up Yatra will reach all 30 districts in 60 days visit 100 institutions and assemble 5,000 ideas from aspiring entrepreneurs so that they could be extended support from Start-up Odisha.

Published: 02nd September 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As part of the Start-up Odisha Yatra 2.0 launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, a team of officials visited the SOA campus. The objective of the initiative was to look for the best entrepreneurial ideas from young minds. As the van rolled on the campus of the Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), students from different branches pitched their ideas which were accepted.

The Start-up Yatra will reach all 30 districts in 60 days visit 100 institutions and assemble 5,000 ideas from aspiring entrepreneurs so that they could be extended support from Start-up Odisha. So far 1,300 start-ups have been registered in the State of which 40 per cent were women.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Yatra 2.0 Naveen Patnaik Entrepreneurial Ideas ITER
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp