NGT scanner on disposal of waste in Jira river

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Disposal of solid waste and untreated sewage in the Jira river by the Bargarh municipality has come under National Green Tribunal (NGT) scrutiny with the panel constituting a committee to examine the water pollution caused by it.The NGT’s east zone bench in Kolkata on Friday formed a committee to inspect the dumping site and report on alleged non-adherence to Municipal Solid Wastes (Management and Handling) Rules, 2000 and urban sanitation norms.

The bench of Justice B Amit Sthalekar (Judicial Member) and Justice Saibal Dasgupta (Expert Member) also directed the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) to test the water quality of Jira river flowing by Bargarh, which caters to the drinking water needs of the town.

The release of untreated sewage has allegedly led to increasing pollution of the river which represents Yamuna during the famed Dhanu Yatra celebration when the entire Bargarh municipal area turns into a stage and every citizen plays a role.

The orders were issued on a petition seeking direction to shift the dumping of garbage from the present site at Purushottam Nagar in Ward no 15, and after bio-mining convert the present site to a park.

Ramakanta Rout and six other residents of the locality filed petition. Advocate Sankar Prasad Pani argued on behalf of the petitioners.

According to the petitioners, the Bargarh municipality has been discharging the sewage water/waste water to Jira river without setting up any facility for treatment. The civic body has also been dumping garbage spread over an area of 1.5 acre of land adjoining the residential areas without the required bio-mining.

As an adhoc measure the garbage and plastics are being burned to reduce the quantity as the existing site is not able to accommodate more waste. This has led to release of toxic and carcinogenic substances like furans and dioxins to the environment, causing air pollution and posing threat to public health, the petition alleged.

CUTTACK: Disposal of solid waste and untreated sewage in the Jira river by the Bargarh municipality has come under National Green Tribunal (NGT) scrutiny with the panel constituting a committee to examine the water pollution caused by it.The NGT’s east zone bench in Kolkata on Friday formed a committee to inspect the dumping site and report on alleged non-adherence to Municipal Solid Wastes (Management and Handling) Rules, 2000 and urban sanitation norms. The bench of Justice B Amit Sthalekar (Judicial Member) and Justice Saibal Dasgupta (Expert Member) also directed the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) to test the water quality of Jira river flowing by Bargarh, which caters to the drinking water needs of the town. The release of untreated sewage has allegedly led to increasing pollution of the river which represents Yamuna during the famed Dhanu Yatra celebration when the entire Bargarh municipal area turns into a stage and every citizen plays a role. The orders were issued on a petition seeking direction to shift the dumping of garbage from the present site at Purushottam Nagar in Ward no 15, and after bio-mining convert the present site to a park. Ramakanta Rout and six other residents of the locality filed petition. Advocate Sankar Prasad Pani argued on behalf of the petitioners. According to the petitioners, the Bargarh municipality has been discharging the sewage water/waste water to Jira river without setting up any facility for treatment. The civic body has also been dumping garbage spread over an area of 1.5 acre of land adjoining the residential areas without the required bio-mining. As an adhoc measure the garbage and plastics are being burned to reduce the quantity as the existing site is not able to accommodate more waste. This has led to release of toxic and carcinogenic substances like furans and dioxins to the environment, causing air pollution and posing threat to public health, the petition alleged.