Rourkela Steel Plant officials interact with trade unions

The management of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) held an interaction session with members of all trade unions registered with the PSU.

Published: 03rd September 2022 06:40 AM

Rourkela Steel Plant

Rourkela Steel Plant (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The management of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) held an interaction session with members of all trade unions registered with the PSU. The leaders and representatives of different trade unions assured support for growth and progress of RSP and hoped with collective efforts, the Central PSU would overcome all changes to pave the way for its better and brighter future.

Issues regarding safety, maintenance, welfare of contract workers, healthcare facilities and township management were taken up for discussion.In his address, RSP director in-charge Atanu Bhowmick apprised the trade union members of RSP’s present position, challenges from external forces, expansion plan and safety initiatives.

