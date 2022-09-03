SMC begins eviction drive, illegal structures to be razed in Sambalpur

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has started an anti-encroachment drive for demolishing illegal structures. The civic body has identified several illegal structures across the city and is carrying out eviction in a phased manner as part of its drive which was started recently. Apart from the drive, the SMC is also conducting eviction drive in areas around Samaleswari temple to clear space for implementation of SAMALEI scheme.

Enforcement officer of SMC, Subhankar Mohanty said a number of developmental projects including flyover, road widening and drainage are either underway within the SMC limits or are in planning stage. “Several projects have been delayed due to illegal encroachment of government land or public roads which are required for the projects. We have launched a drive to demolish illegal structures from these places to make way for the upcoming projects,” Mohanty said.

Mohanty further said a target has been set to clear at least five illegal structures every month. “Prior to the demolition, the encroached site is identified by the SMC staff or on the basis of the requisition submitted by various departments and organisation which are implementing the projects. Subsequently, the sites are prioritised and the eviction is carried out,” he added.

Last month, the civic body had evicted several kiosks and petty shops that had encroached upon the road near Pattnaik pada area. Besides, an unauthorised slaughter house in Sunapali and an illegal construction on a trenching ground in Shanti Nagar area were demolished.

In the next phase, SMC will carry out the drive in Burla area as a lot of temporary encroachments have mushroomed there lately, which has been hindering smooth flow of traffic.

