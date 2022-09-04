Home States Odisha

Kendrapara: 65-year-old man held for raping, impregnating minor

The accused was produced in the court at Kendrapara on Saturday and remanded in jail custody, added the police officer.

Published: 04th September 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Abuse, Assault

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 65-year-old man in Kendrapara district was arrested on Saturday on charges of raping and impregnating a 15-year-old minor girl in a village under Aul police station.The minor girl is currently in an advanced stage of pregnancy due to alleged sexual assault on her on multiple occasions.

As per the FIR filed by the girl’s mother in Aul police station on Friday, her daughter was raped multiple times by one Rajib Mallick,  a neighbour, for the past six months leading to her pregnancy. Acting on the FIR, police launched an investigation, arrested him and filed a case against the accused under sections-  376 (rape) of IPC,  section 4 of  Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act  (POCSO), 2012 , said the IIC of Aul  police station, Dilip  Sahoo.

As per police sources, both the man and the minor were involved in a relationship. When the minor girl was found pregnant, she  told the accused about it.But the man allegedly threatened her not to reveal his identity as her unborn child’s father. It was only after her mother noticed changes in the girl that she suspected something wrong and complained, added Sahoo.

The girl was medically examined by the doctors of the district headquarters hospital at Kendrapara on Friday. A diagnosis at the hospital revealed that she was five-month pregnant.The accused was produced in the court at Kendrapara on Saturday and remanded in jail custody, added the police officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kendrapara Sexual abuse minor girl
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp