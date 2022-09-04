Kendrapara: 65-year-old man held for raping, impregnating minor

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 65-year-old man in Kendrapara district was arrested on Saturday on charges of raping and impregnating a 15-year-old minor girl in a village under Aul police station.The minor girl is currently in an advanced stage of pregnancy due to alleged sexual assault on her on multiple occasions.

As per the FIR filed by the girl’s mother in Aul police station on Friday, her daughter was raped multiple times by one Rajib Mallick, a neighbour, for the past six months leading to her pregnancy. Acting on the FIR, police launched an investigation, arrested him and filed a case against the accused under sections- 376 (rape) of IPC, section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO), 2012 , said the IIC of Aul police station, Dilip Sahoo.

As per police sources, both the man and the minor were involved in a relationship. When the minor girl was found pregnant, she told the accused about it.But the man allegedly threatened her not to reveal his identity as her unborn child’s father. It was only after her mother noticed changes in the girl that she suspected something wrong and complained, added Sahoo.

The girl was medically examined by the doctors of the district headquarters hospital at Kendrapara on Friday. A diagnosis at the hospital revealed that she was five-month pregnant.The accused was produced in the court at Kendrapara on Saturday and remanded in jail custody, added the police officer.

KENDRAPARA: A 65-year-old man in Kendrapara district was arrested on Saturday on charges of raping and impregnating a 15-year-old minor girl in a village under Aul police station.The minor girl is currently in an advanced stage of pregnancy due to alleged sexual assault on her on multiple occasions. As per the FIR filed by the girl’s mother in Aul police station on Friday, her daughter was raped multiple times by one Rajib Mallick, a neighbour, for the past six months leading to her pregnancy. Acting on the FIR, police launched an investigation, arrested him and filed a case against the accused under sections- 376 (rape) of IPC, section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO), 2012 , said the IIC of Aul police station, Dilip Sahoo. As per police sources, both the man and the minor were involved in a relationship. When the minor girl was found pregnant, she told the accused about it.But the man allegedly threatened her not to reveal his identity as her unborn child’s father. It was only after her mother noticed changes in the girl that she suspected something wrong and complained, added Sahoo. The girl was medically examined by the doctors of the district headquarters hospital at Kendrapara on Friday. A diagnosis at the hospital revealed that she was five-month pregnant.The accused was produced in the court at Kendrapara on Saturday and remanded in jail custody, added the police officer.