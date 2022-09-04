Odisha pegs Rs 2.45 lakh crore climate spend in 10 years

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government’s State Action Plan for Climate Change (SAPCC)-II has outlined investment of a whopping Rs 2.45 lakh crore over a period of 10 years between 2021 and 2030 for climate adaptation and mitigation activities in key sectors. Odisha is the first state in India to get its second phase climate action plan approved by the National Steering Committee on Climate Change (NSCCC) under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC).

The second phase of action plan looks to address the drivers of climate change, to prepare for its likely impacts in the State and establish goals and timelines for implementation of a sound operational action plan for next 10 years. It reveals that ‘heavy climate investments are expected in urban development, water and forestry sector in next 10 years and these are in line with the national priorities.’

The SAPCC-II proposes both adaptation and mitigation activities to tackle climate change across sectors. Of the total investment outlined, 73 per cent are for adaptation, 11 per cent for mitigation and 16 percent for both. At least 52 per cent of the adaptation strategy requires 73 per cent of the total public investment, it says. A major chunk of investment has been outlined for water resources sector. The State government looks at an investment of Rs 1.02 lakh crore in activities that will help improve flood management and drainage system in the next 10 years besides conservation of water resources and increase in water use efficiency in irrigation sector.

Conservation of water resources including expediting completion of major and medium reservoir projects, construction of check dams, de-silting of minor irrigation tanks, rain water harvesting and groundwater recharge will need expenditure of Rs 59,223 crore.Equal focus has been given to urban development sector where the action plan seeks update in building bylaws, risk-sensitive land use planning in master plan of cities.

It also calls for restoration of urban water bodies, integrated sewerage projects and green space creation as part of climate change mitigation strategy which will require investment of over Rs 1.04 lakh crore in 10 years.In Forestry, another key sector, the SAPCC-II has proposed an investment of over Rs 22,000 crore to reduce pressure of climate change on State’s green cover, enhance forest density, improve forest protection and conserve wildlife and their habitat.

The new action plan, expressing concern over the highly uneven and erratic monsoon leading to regular flood and drought in parts of the State, has proposed investment of around Rs 7,300 crore in agriculture and fisheries sectors to take up activities including capacity building programme for farmers, adapt to best practices on climate change and promote crop diversification.

Another Rs 5,332 crore has also computed to improve energy efficiency, promote hydel plants, maximise solar energy energy generation under climate change strategy on mitigation. Around Rs 642 crore investment has also been planned in health sector in this period. Besides, the State also seeks adequate investment to create climate proof telecom and energy infrastructure, strengthen alternative communication system and other such activities under the action plan.

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government’s State Action Plan for Climate Change (SAPCC)-II has outlined investment of a whopping Rs 2.45 lakh crore over a period of 10 years between 2021 and 2030 for climate adaptation and mitigation activities in key sectors. Odisha is the first state in India to get its second phase climate action plan approved by the National Steering Committee on Climate Change (NSCCC) under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC). The second phase of action plan looks to address the drivers of climate change, to prepare for its likely impacts in the State and establish goals and timelines for implementation of a sound operational action plan for next 10 years. It reveals that ‘heavy climate investments are expected in urban development, water and forestry sector in next 10 years and these are in line with the national priorities.’ The SAPCC-II proposes both adaptation and mitigation activities to tackle climate change across sectors. Of the total investment outlined, 73 per cent are for adaptation, 11 per cent for mitigation and 16 percent for both. At least 52 per cent of the adaptation strategy requires 73 per cent of the total public investment, it says. A major chunk of investment has been outlined for water resources sector. The State government looks at an investment of Rs 1.02 lakh crore in activities that will help improve flood management and drainage system in the next 10 years besides conservation of water resources and increase in water use efficiency in irrigation sector. Conservation of water resources including expediting completion of major and medium reservoir projects, construction of check dams, de-silting of minor irrigation tanks, rain water harvesting and groundwater recharge will need expenditure of Rs 59,223 crore.Equal focus has been given to urban development sector where the action plan seeks update in building bylaws, risk-sensitive land use planning in master plan of cities. It also calls for restoration of urban water bodies, integrated sewerage projects and green space creation as part of climate change mitigation strategy which will require investment of over Rs 1.04 lakh crore in 10 years.In Forestry, another key sector, the SAPCC-II has proposed an investment of over Rs 22,000 crore to reduce pressure of climate change on State’s green cover, enhance forest density, improve forest protection and conserve wildlife and their habitat. The new action plan, expressing concern over the highly uneven and erratic monsoon leading to regular flood and drought in parts of the State, has proposed investment of around Rs 7,300 crore in agriculture and fisheries sectors to take up activities including capacity building programme for farmers, adapt to best practices on climate change and promote crop diversification. Another Rs 5,332 crore has also computed to improve energy efficiency, promote hydel plants, maximise solar energy energy generation under climate change strategy on mitigation. Around Rs 642 crore investment has also been planned in health sector in this period. Besides, the State also seeks adequate investment to create climate proof telecom and energy infrastructure, strengthen alternative communication system and other such activities under the action plan.