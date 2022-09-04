Two children die of food poisoning, parents critical

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Two minor siblings died and their parents are battling for their lives due to suspected food poisoning in Birabarpur under Badamba block on Saturday.The children have been identified as Rudra Prasad Patra (12) and his sister Madhusmita (7). Their father Govind Patra (48) and mother Runubala (37) have been shifted from City Hospital here to a private hospital at Jagatpur.

According to reports, on Thursday evening, the four family members belonging to weavers community had consumed Chaat (a kind of fast food) prepared at their home following which all fell sick, with symptoms of vomiting and loose motion in the night.

Some neighbours took them to the nearby Maniabandha CHC on Friday morning from where the children were referred to Sishu Bhawan and their parents to City Hospital in the city.As per their symptoms, it seems to be a case of food poisoning. The chaat may have turned poisonous if a poisonous insect and reptile would have gone into it, a doctor said.

