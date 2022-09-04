Home States Odisha

Two children die of food poisoning, parents critical

Two minor siblings died and their parents are battling for their lives due to suspected food poisoning in Birabarpur under Badamba block on Saturday.

Published: 04th September 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Food Poisoning

The condition of all the admitted patients is stable. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Two minor siblings died and their parents are battling for their lives due to suspected food poisoning in Birabarpur under Badamba block on Saturday.The children have been identified as Rudra Prasad Patra (12) and his sister Madhusmita (7). Their father Govind Patra (48) and mother Runubala (37) have been shifted from City Hospital here to a private hospital at Jagatpur.

According to reports, on Thursday evening, the four family members belonging to weavers community had consumed Chaat (a kind of fast food) prepared at their home following which all fell sick, with symptoms of vomiting and loose motion in the night.

Some neighbours took them to the nearby Maniabandha CHC on Friday morning from where the children were referred to Sishu Bhawan and their parents to City Hospital in the city.As per their symptoms, it seems to be a case of food poisoning. The chaat may have turned poisonous if a poisonous insect and reptile would have gone into it, a doctor said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
food poisoning
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp