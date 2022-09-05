Diarrhoea, food poisoning claim four lives in Kalahandi

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Diarrhoea and food poisoning claimed four lives in the Kalahandi district. The two diarrhoea deaths were reported from remote Samlipadar villages while another 19 affected have been admitted to Thuamul Rampur community health centre (CHC).

Of them, 16 belong to Samlipadar while the rest are from Kendupada village. With a resurgence of the water-borne disease, the district health administration rushed a medical team to the two affected villages to take stock of the situation. The affected villagers were undergoing treatment at Thuamul Rampur community health centre (CHC).

A medical team reached the affected villages to take stock of the situation along with conducting health checkups and disinfection. Water and excreta samples were collected and sent to the laboratory for testing, Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Ranjan Mitra said. In the second incident, suspected food poisoning claimed the lives of two persons of Polangbeda village under Barabandha gram panchayat.

The villagers, after attending a feast, complained of loose motion and vomiting. Along with the deceased, seven others were affected too. Dr Mitra informed that the seven affected were getting medical attention and the situation was under control.

Meanwhile, zilla parishad chairman Puspendra Singhdeo visited the affected village on Sunday to take stock of the situation. Meanwhile, more diarrhoea cases are also being reported from Champachuan (Badchatran GP) and Pustiguda (Gunupur GP) of Thuamul Rampur block.

