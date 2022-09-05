Home States Odisha

Jumbo deaths probe: SIT gets 2 more weeks to submit report

Subsequently, carcasses of two more elephants were recovered from the Athagarh forests and a nearby forest in Satkosia prompting the wildlife wing of the department to ask the SIT to look into all.

Published: 05th September 2022 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Elephant image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

Elephant image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Forest and Environment department to probe into the incidents of elephant death cover-ups in Athagarh has been granted two more weeks time to submit its report.

The extension has been given on the basis of the request made by the team in view of their ongoing investigation, said officials of the Forest and Environment department. The SIT will now require to submit its investigation report to the government by the third week of September.

The State government had constituted the SIT involving forest and crime branch officials to probe the elephant deaths cover-ups in the Athagarh area in June third week after carcasses of three elephants, two male and a female, were recovered by the Crime Branch STF on June 2 and 3 and forest department on June 14 in Baramba range.

Subsequently, carcasses of two more elephants were recovered from the Athagarh forests and a nearby forest in Satkosia prompting the wildlife wing of the department to ask the SIT to look into all such instances in the division in the past.

The SIT is also investigating the alleged ivory smuggling racket in the division which so far has remained out of public knowledge.RCCF (Angul circle) M Yogajayanand is heading the SIT.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SIT Elephant Death Athagarh Crime Branch STF
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp