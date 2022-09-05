Man sells wife’s kidney, arrested in Odisha's Malkangiri

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Malkangiri police have arrested a man for allegedly selling his wife’s kidney without her knowledge. The accused, Prasant Kundu is a resident of Kotameta village. Prasant’s wife Ranjita had lodged a complaint with Malkangiri police on August 24 stating that in 2018, he had admitted her to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on the pretext of getting her kidney stones removed. But she came to know about her missing kidney recently after a visit to the doctor following abdominal pain. She alleged that her kidney was transplanted on one Asim Haldar of MV-38 who was also admitted to the same hospital during that time. Ranjita also claimed that Prasant had left for Andhra Pradesh eight months back and returned home on August 27 with a second wife. After that, he went to Bengaluru. Following her complaint, a thorough probe was launched into the matter and a team was sent to Bengaluru to nab Prasant.