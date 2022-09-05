Odisha to pass new bill to strengthen agriculture, livestock marketing

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has finally decided to strengthen agriculture and livestock marketing that had taken a backseat due to various factors through a new bill that has already been introduced in the Assembly and is expected to be cleared this winter session.

The Odisha Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing (promotion and facilitation) Bill aims at bringing comprehensive market reforms to the agriculture sector. Though the bill along with another on contract farming was to be passed last year itself, the State government developed cold feet due to stiff opposition to the three farm reform laws passed by the Centre that was later withdrawn.

Once passed the new bill will enable the state to create an environment for setting up and operating market yards and farmer consumer market yards (Krushak Bazar) and sub-market yards with the aim to enhance competitive prices for the farmers’ produce.

During a recent meeting held by Chief Minister’s Office through video conferencing, it has been decided to take steps to pass the bill to regulate the agri and livestock marketing and also the functioning of the Odisha State Agricultural Marketing (OSAM) Board and Regulated Market Committees (RMCs) in the State.

Involvement of Collectors in policy formulation for agri-marketing and strengthening RMC infrastructure in demand-driven mode will continue and SHGs would be increasingly involved in agri-marketing activities.

It has been decided that there would be gradual de-institutionalisation of the RMCs. More training and exposure visit programmes will be designed for farmers and SHG members to enable them to learn and realise the technological transformation process in agri-marketing.

