SAWM-UNICEF course for young women journalists

Published: 05th September 2022 10:30 AM

Media, News, Journalists

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The South Asian Women in Media (SAWM) in collaboration with UNICEF-Odisha launched the Young Women Journalist Mentorship programme-2022. SAWM is a network of women journalists in South Asia,

To mark the occasion, a two-day orientation workshop was held in Bhubaneswar on Saturday and Sunday on the theme ‘Working Women and their Children. The first-of-its-kind workshop aimed to empower young women journalists, build their self-confidence, hone their reporting and writing skills and connect them with mentors for guidance.

Principal Secretary, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises department Ranjana Chopra, head of radio, television and digital wings of Sambad Group, Tanaya Patnaik, co-founder and managing director of OTV, Jagi Mangat Panda, independent journalist, Monideepa Banerjie, SAWM president Swati Bhattacharjee, and UNICEF’s communication and advocacy specialist Radhika Srivastava.  

About 16 young women journalists from tribal, rural and underprivileged communities across the State have been selected to be mentored by four senior journalists, including Kasturi Ray and Diana Sahu of The New Indian Express, under this initiative.

The young journalists will be supported with guidance and financial aid to travel to remote districts to write ground reports.

Comments

