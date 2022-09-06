Gangrape incident: ASHA makes bid on life, rescued from railway track

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The ASHA who was allegedly gang-raped by four persons last week, was rescued while trying to kill herself on a railway line near Chatua of Cuttack- Paradip railway line on Monday. Sources said the incident had left the survivor reportedly depressed. The local police had informed her to attend a TI (test identification) parade on Saturday for identification of four accused involved in the abduction and gang rape case.

After getting the information, the ASHA left home on the pretext of attending to a delivery case in the neighbouring village on Saturday morning. However, she went to Kujang by a passenger bus and later, to Chatua by foot. Some passersby had noticed her crying near railway line. In the meantime the father of the ASHA had lodged an FIR in Jatadhari Marine Police station about his missing daughter on Saturday.

However, on Sunday, two persons located her lying on the railway track and rescued her. They took her to some relatives’ house in Gadakujang village under Erasama police station. On Monday morning, as her family members came to know about her wherabouts, they went to bring her back.“My daughter has been battling social stigma and depression after the incident. But by God’s grace, we could find her alive,” said her father.

IIC of Jatadhari Marine police station Debendra Mohapatra informed that after the incident, the survivor was under depression. “To avoid facing the TI parade, she fled. Though we registered a missing person complaint filed by her family, she was traced out by her family members from Gadakujang area of Erasama police limit on Sunday morning,” he stated.

It may be recalled that the ASHA had lodged a complaint of kidnap and gang rape on August 27. Police registered a case in this connection and had arrested four accused persons after two days of the incident.

PARADIP: The ASHA who was allegedly gang-raped by four persons last week, was rescued while trying to kill herself on a railway line near Chatua of Cuttack- Paradip railway line on Monday. Sources said the incident had left the survivor reportedly depressed. The local police had informed her to attend a TI (test identification) parade on Saturday for identification of four accused involved in the abduction and gang rape case. After getting the information, the ASHA left home on the pretext of attending to a delivery case in the neighbouring village on Saturday morning. However, she went to Kujang by a passenger bus and later, to Chatua by foot. Some passersby had noticed her crying near railway line. In the meantime the father of the ASHA had lodged an FIR in Jatadhari Marine Police station about his missing daughter on Saturday. However, on Sunday, two persons located her lying on the railway track and rescued her. They took her to some relatives’ house in Gadakujang village under Erasama police station. On Monday morning, as her family members came to know about her wherabouts, they went to bring her back.“My daughter has been battling social stigma and depression after the incident. But by God’s grace, we could find her alive,” said her father. IIC of Jatadhari Marine police station Debendra Mohapatra informed that after the incident, the survivor was under depression. “To avoid facing the TI parade, she fled. Though we registered a missing person complaint filed by her family, she was traced out by her family members from Gadakujang area of Erasama police limit on Sunday morning,” he stated. It may be recalled that the ASHA had lodged a complaint of kidnap and gang rape on August 27. Police registered a case in this connection and had arrested four accused persons after two days of the incident.