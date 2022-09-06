Home States Odisha

Gangrape incident: ASHA makes bid on life, rescued from railway track

However, on Sunday, two persons located her lying on the railway track and rescued her.

Published: 06th September 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Gangrape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The ASHA who was allegedly gang-raped by four persons last week, was rescued while trying to kill herself on a railway line near Chatua of Cuttack- Paradip railway line on Monday. Sources said the incident had left the survivor reportedly depressed. The local police had informed her to attend a TI (test identification) parade on Saturday for identification of four accused involved in the abduction and gang rape case.

After getting the information, the ASHA left home on the pretext of attending to a delivery case in the neighbouring village on Saturday morning. However, she went to Kujang by a passenger bus and later, to Chatua by foot. Some passersby had noticed her crying near railway line. In the meantime the father of the ASHA had lodged an FIR in Jatadhari Marine Police station about his missing daughter on Saturday. 

However, on Sunday, two persons located her lying on the railway track and rescued her. They took her to some relatives’ house in Gadakujang village under Erasama police station. On Monday morning, as her family members came to know about her wherabouts,  they went to bring her back.“My daughter has been battling social stigma and depression after the incident. But by God’s grace, we could find her alive,” said her father.  

IIC of Jatadhari Marine police station Debendra Mohapatra informed that after the incident, the survivor was under depression. “To avoid facing the TI parade, she fled. Though we registered a missing person complaint filed by her family, she was traced out by her family members from Gadakujang area of Erasama police limit on Sunday morning,” he stated.

It may be recalled that the ASHA had lodged a complaint of kidnap and gang rape on August 27. Police registered a case in this connection and had arrested four accused persons after two days of the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gangrape ASHA worker
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp