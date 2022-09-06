Inmates reveal horrific abuse as Mayurbhanj admin seals rehab centre

Sukanta Sahu By

Express News Service

BARIPADA: The Mayurbhanj administration finally woke up to seal the illegally operating deaddiction centre at Kalikapur in Baripada municipality as horrifying details of the abuse meted out to inmates emerged on Monday.IIC of Baripada Town police station Birendra Senapati said around 32 inmates were confined in Pratigyan Nisha Nibarana Kendra.

After the rehab centre was sealed, some inmates went to their respective homes with their parents. The rest were sent home in a vehicle arranged by the district social service officer (DSSO).After their release, the inmates alleged that they were forced to endure inhuman conditions in the centre. While around 40 inmates were crammed in a room which had one toilet, the centre provided them poor quality food. The centre’s owner Abani Pati also did not allow them to meet their family members and physically assaulted them every day.He allegedly threatened the inmates with dire consequences if they disclosed the incidents of their abuse to family members. To scare them, Pati even bragged about the criminal cases pending against him.

Meanwhile, Pati was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected on the day. Pati was arrested on Sunday, second time in a month, after mother of an inmate alleged that Pati demanded Rs 80,000 to release her son from the rehab centre.Earlier on August 10, Pati along with his accomplice Pitabas Roul was arrested after video of a differently-abled inmate being physically assaulted and humiliated went viral on social media. He was granted bail days later.

During investigation, it was found that licence of the centre was cancelled in 2017 as it was operating without registration from Clinical Establishment (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010. But it was allowed to run illegally.After Pati’s arrest last month, the district administration had claimed to have taken strict action against the de-addiction centre. However, the rehab centre operated despite not having valid papers.

Police sources said Pati faced four criminal cases, including a murder charge. He was accused of murder around three years back. Pati was also booked in an alleged drug possession case in Bangiriposhi Ghat four months back. He was caught red-handed supplying brown sugar inside his car.

Details of torture

Inmates crammed in a room which had one toilet

They were provided poor quality food

The centre owner physically assaulted them every day

Pati did not allow them to meet their family members

To scare them, he even bragged about the criminal cases pending against him

