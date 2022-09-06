Utkalika seeks GI tag for ‘Odisha Brass & Bell Metal’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha State Co-operative Handicrafts Corporation Limited (Utkalika) on Monday filed an application for geographical indication (GI) tag for ‘Odisha Brass and Bell Metal’ products before the Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade department under Commerce Ministry.

Director of Handicrafts Shyambabhakta Mishra said the application, for GI tag to brass and bell metal craft products, musical instruments and household/kitchen utensils and containers, has been filed under section 11 (1) of the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act 1999.

The State has brass and bell metal craft clusters in Dhenkanal, Angul, Bargarh, Cuttack, Ganjam (only bell metal), Jajpur, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Khurda and Nayagarh. These clusters have around 9,000 artisans, as per the Directorate of Handicrafts, Odisha.

At present, the department has provided GI tags to Andhra Pradesh for its bell and brass metal crafts that are produced in Budhithi village in Srikakulam and Madhya Pradesh for its bell metal ware of Datia and Tikamgarh villages.

Meanwhile, the State government has sanctioned establishment of a common facility centre on brass and bell metal craft at Kantilo and Khalisahi in Nayagarh district.

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha State Co-operative Handicrafts Corporation Limited (Utkalika) on Monday filed an application for geographical indication (GI) tag for ‘Odisha Brass and Bell Metal’ products before the Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade department under Commerce Ministry. Director of Handicrafts Shyambabhakta Mishra said the application, for GI tag to brass and bell metal craft products, musical instruments and household/kitchen utensils and containers, has been filed under section 11 (1) of the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act 1999. The State has brass and bell metal craft clusters in Dhenkanal, Angul, Bargarh, Cuttack, Ganjam (only bell metal), Jajpur, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Khurda and Nayagarh. These clusters have around 9,000 artisans, as per the Directorate of Handicrafts, Odisha. At present, the department has provided GI tags to Andhra Pradesh for its bell and brass metal crafts that are produced in Budhithi village in Srikakulam and Madhya Pradesh for its bell metal ware of Datia and Tikamgarh villages. Meanwhile, the State government has sanctioned establishment of a common facility centre on brass and bell metal craft at Kantilo and Khalisahi in Nayagarh district.