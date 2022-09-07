BJP dubs Naveen reception ‘drama,’ stages dharna

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the BJD extended a rousing reception to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on return from New Delhi after receiving a lifetime achievement award, the BJP staged a protest near Raj Bhavan here protesting the rising atrocities against women in the State.Coming down heavily on the BJD government for bringing shame to the State by turning it to the most unsafe place for women and children, the BJP said the grand welcome given to the CM was to divert the attention of the people from his failure on all fronts.

The report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has unmasked the BJD government which has the habit of buying awards from insignificant organisations to deflect public attention. The CM does such farces ahead of elections, said BJP spokesperson Dilip Mohanty. A BJP delegation led by Mohanty met Governor Ganesh Lal and submitted a memorandum over the deteriorating law and order situation.

The Congress party too criticised Naveen’s roadshow on Tuesday. Congress leader Suresh Routray said the award is a very ordinary one. This has been done to regain the losing popularity of the Chief Minister.

His party colleague Mohammed Moquim said the show wasted valuable time of all travellers, created traffic problem, affected students, employees and patients who were being taken to hospitals.

The BJD, however, described the reaction to the award as reflection of the redundant mindset of the Opposition. Stating that they are jealous of the success of the BJD and the Chief Minister, party spokesperson Lenin Mohanty asked if people in thousands came to give a grand welcome to the Chief Minister, what was the problem.

BHUBANESWAR: As the BJD extended a rousing reception to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on return from New Delhi after receiving a lifetime achievement award, the BJP staged a protest near Raj Bhavan here protesting the rising atrocities against women in the State.Coming down heavily on the BJD government for bringing shame to the State by turning it to the most unsafe place for women and children, the BJP said the grand welcome given to the CM was to divert the attention of the people from his failure on all fronts. The report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has unmasked the BJD government which has the habit of buying awards from insignificant organisations to deflect public attention. The CM does such farces ahead of elections, said BJP spokesperson Dilip Mohanty. A BJP delegation led by Mohanty met Governor Ganesh Lal and submitted a memorandum over the deteriorating law and order situation. The Congress party too criticised Naveen’s roadshow on Tuesday. Congress leader Suresh Routray said the award is a very ordinary one. This has been done to regain the losing popularity of the Chief Minister. His party colleague Mohammed Moquim said the show wasted valuable time of all travellers, created traffic problem, affected students, employees and patients who were being taken to hospitals. The BJD, however, described the reaction to the award as reflection of the redundant mindset of the Opposition. Stating that they are jealous of the success of the BJD and the Chief Minister, party spokesperson Lenin Mohanty asked if people in thousands came to give a grand welcome to the Chief Minister, what was the problem.