GI protection for more crafts from Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: More handicraft products from the State will be registered for geographical registration soon to protect their uniqueness and artisans. Currently, only three crafts from Odisha have been registered for geographical indications under the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration & Protection) Act, 1999.Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts department officials said steps are being taken for GI registration of more products to prevent unauthorised production and duplication of Odisha’s handicrafts.

The products that have been chosen for filing of GI registration next are flexible brass fish of Belaguntha (Ganjam), terracotta roof tiles of Barpali (Bargarh), paper mache masks of Puri, straw craft of Jiral (Dhenkanal), lacquer toys of Balasore, Dokra casting of Odisha, stone carving and utensils of Nilagiri (Balasore), paddy craft of Balangir, terracotta craft of Subarnapur, horn craft of Gajapati, lac boxes of Nabarangpur and Talapatra Pothi Chitra of Puri.

