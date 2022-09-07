Ruckus at Delhi airport: Not so silly a matter for BJD youth leader

Home States Odisha

Published: 07th September 2022

BHUBANESWAR: The ruckus created by BJD’s young leaders at New Delhi airport - dismissed as a ‘silly’ matter - seems to have not gone down well with party’s top bosses as youth wing president and MLA Byomakesh Ray remained on the sidelines during the grand welcome accorded to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at city airport on Tuesday.

Amid murmurs, Ray was reportedly not invited to party’s preparatory meet to review arrangements at airport to welcome the CM on Monday evening.On the day, BJD general secretary in-charge of student and youth wings Pranab Balabantray was seen managing the gathering at the airport. The BYJD president arrived late at the scene and stood way behind the row of party leaders waiting to congratulate Naveen.

Sources said the party reluctantly asked Ray to attend the event as his absence would have sent wrong signals. Expressing displeasure over the incident, several senior BJD leaders said the incident tarnished the clean image of Naveen.

