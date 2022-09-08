Home States Odisha

Low pressure to form Thursday, Odisha to receive heavy rain

A fresh low pressure area, sixth in this monsoon season, is likely to form on Thursday and the system is expected to bring rains over Odisha.

Published: 08th September 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 06:13 AM

Odisha floods, Odisha rain

Flooded street of Tarapada village under Kanas block in Puri. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A fresh low pressure area, sixth in this monsoon season, is likely to form on Thursday and the system is expected to bring rains over Odisha. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic circulation over east-central and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal persists and under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over west-central Bay of Bengal on Thursday.

The regional Met office has forecast heavy rains in some parts of the State between September 8 and 12 morning.

“Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is likely to occur at most places in Odisha between September 9 and 12 morning. Some parts will also experience heavy rainfall for next four days under the influence of the system,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director,HR Biswas.

