Stadium and HPC for Kho Kho: Naveen

President Kho Kho Federation of India Sudhanshu Mittal appreciated motivation, enthusiasm and support Odisha is providing to the game.

CM Naveen Patnaik checks out a treadmill at Kalinga Stadium, in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha Juggernauts scripted history by emerging champions in the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced the government will extend all support towards the growth of the sport in the State.

Felicitating the victorious team members at a special function at Kalinga Stadium here, the CM announced that the government will establish a stadium and high performance centre (HPC) to promote the sport. He also presented cash award of Rs 2 crore to the team.

Stating that Kho Kho is a traditional sport restricted to rural belts and interior areas with limited audience, Naveen said achievement of the team will inspire younger players to pursue it as a professional sport. Achievement of the team will be remembered and discussed for days to come, he said and added that people are talking about Ultimate Kho Kho and Odisha Juggernauts. “We feel extremely proud of our team. You are exemplary and I wish you many more success,” he added.

Chief executive officer (CEO) of Ultimate Kho Kho Tenzing Niyogi presented the team gold medal to the Chief Minister on the occasion. President Kho Kho Federation of India Sudhanshu Mittal appreciated motivation, enthusiasm and support Odisha is providing to the game. Kho Kho needs such support from all states, he said.

Niyogi also shared his happiness over the success. Secretary to Chief Minister (5T), VK Pandian, praised the team on its brilliant performance.

