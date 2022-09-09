BJP demands white paper on flood damage in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Thursday demanded a white paper from the State government on flood damage to public properties and a block-wise list of affected families. Claiming that the flood damage report is faulty as the assessment was done in a haste, State BJP general secretary Lekhashree Samantasinghar told a media conference here that the district collectors were under pressure from the State government to submit damage reports after the Opposition demanded early compensation to farmers and others whose houses are damaged in the recent floods. “We urged the State government to publish a village-wise list of affected people and their loss of assets and crops in the white paper for greater transparency,” she said.