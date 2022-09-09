Dengue cases go up in Ganjam, 3 more affected in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: With three fresh cases of dengue reported on Wednesday, the total number of people affected by the disease in Ganjam district has gone up to 38 in the last 20 days.

The three cases were reported from Patrapur block and the affected have been admitted to the dengue ward of MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

Of the total number of cases reported from the district, the highest 13 have been reported from G Balarampur village in Patrapur and nine from BSLN Pur in Chikiti block. This apart, two cases each have been reported from Jagannathprasad, Khallikote, Kabisuryanagar and Sorada and one each from seven other blocks. One case has also been reported from Berhampur city.

CDMO Dr Uma Mishra said the spread of the disease is sporadic in the district. Out of the total number of cases, 12 were afflicted with the disease in other states. He said since the last three months, the district administration has initiated measures to check the spread of the disease and health teams have visited vulnerable areas.

Health teams are advising locals to cover sources of water and not allow accumulation of water outside homes. ASHA and Anganwadi workers are also sensitising the public and spraying insecticide in vulnerable areas, said the CDMO.

