Made in India QRSAM missile tests successfully from ITR off Odisha coast

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: India conducted a series of evaluation trials of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) system from a defence facility off Odisha coast this week proving that the weapon is induction-ready.

DRDO and Indian Army successfully flight-tested six rounds of the indigenously developed weapon system from a canister mounted on a rotatable truck-based launch platform parked at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) against high-speed aerial targets mimicking various types of threats

Defence sources said the missiles were fired from the specially designed launcher under different scenarios including long-range medium altitude, short range, high altitude manoeuvring target, low radar signature with receding and crossing target and salvo launch with two missiles fired in quick succession.

“The system performance was also evaluated under day and night operation scenarios and demonstrated its capabilities. All the mission objectives were met establishing pin-point accuracy of the QRSAM weapon system with state-of-the-art guidance and control algorithms including warhead chain,” said a defence official.

The performance of the missile has been confirmed from the data captured by a number of range instruments like telemetry, radar and electro-optical tracking systems deployed by ITR.

Senior officials from DRDO and the Indian Army participated in the launches.The uniqueness of the QRSAM weapon system is that it can operate on the move with search and track capability and fire on short halt. This has been proven during the mobility trials conducted earlier.

Considered to be a unique system in its class, the missile with a strike range of 30 km is expected to supplement medium range surface-to-air missile Akash.Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO and Indian Army on the successful flight trials and said QRSAM weapon system will be an excellent force multiplier for the Indian armed forces.

