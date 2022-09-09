Home States Odisha

Odisha: Crackdown on fake medicine suppliers

During verification, it came to fore that VR Enterprisers had availed the stock from Bengaluru and Puja Enterprises got it from Patna in Bihar.

Published: 09th September 2022 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2022 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Officials during a raid at a medicine shop in Cuttack I Express

Officials during a raid at a medicine shop in Cuttack I Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Cracking down on the manufacturing and sale of fake medicines, a five-member team from the Directorate of Drugs Control, Odisha has been carrying out raids on multiple locations in Cuttack city since Tuesday night.

The team headed by an additional drug controller, Cuttack Circle-1 Dharmadev Puhan raided Puja Enterprises and VR Drug Agencies, drug wholesale points in Manikghos Bazaar and inspected the stock of two particular medicines which were manufactured and sold by a fake pharmaceutical company in the name of Gelmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

“Sale of suspected spurious drug- Telma AM and Telma-40 meant for treating high blood pressure and heart disease was detected in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday evening which prompted us to carry out raids on wholesale points in Cuttack’s Manikghos Bazaar. We have collected five samples of the two drugs and seized the huge stock of the tablets,” said Puhan.

During verification, it came to fore that VR Enterprisers had availed the stock from Bengaluru and Puja Enterprises got it from Patna in Bihar. While one sample has been sent to Gelmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd for its remark and clarification, the rest have been sent to State Drugs Testing Laboratory for examination.

If the test report confirms the medicines are spurious, the entire stock will be seized and necessary legal action initiated, said Puhan adding the investigation is on to establish the fake company which is manufacturing and selling the medicines in the name of Glenmark.

The wholesale druggists who had availed stock of the two suspected spurious medicines worth Rs 50 lakh on May 22, 2022, were found to have supplied a majority to states like Delhi, West Bengal and Gujarat.

“This being a sensitive issue, we are trying our best to ensure the products do not reach the patients. We have also recalled and frozen huge quantities of the two drugs from around 100 retail medicine shops in Cuttack. While Telma AM and Telma-40 tablets worth `30 lakh have so far been frozen, the test report is awaited for further course of action,” said Puhan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fake medicines Directorate of Drugs Control Odisha
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp