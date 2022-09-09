Odisha: KISS wins UNESCO International Literacy Prize

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a global recognition, the Kalinga Institute of Social Science (KISS) has been conferred the prestigious UNESCO International Literacy Prize for this year.

The prestigious prize carries an endowment of USD 20,000, a medal and a citation. It was given away at a global award ceremony organised by UNESCO in Cote d’Ivoire on Thursday.

KISS is the 5th recipient from India and the first from Odisha to receive this international honour. The prize was announced by KISS founder Dr Achyuta Samanta during the celebration of International Literacy Day at the institution’s campus. KISS which provides a holistic environment for comprehensive development, and vocational and sports empowerment for 70,000 tribal children is also the third among Indian non-profits and the first tribal-based organisation to get this award.

Founded in 1993 with just 125 students by Samanta, KISS has grown to become the first such institution for tribal children in the world. A fully residential institution, it has collaborations with UN bodies and has been in special consultative status with ECOSOC since 2015 and is affiliated to the UN Department of Public Information besides being conferred a plethora of accolades for tribal empowerment and education.

