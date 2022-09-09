Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court seeks tree cutting cost for new MLA colony project

The dispute had surfaced with members of civil society groups staging protests and lodging a police complaint against the authorities for cutting trees.

Published: 09th September 2022 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2022 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court. (File Photo)

Orissa High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The controversy over the construction of a new MLA colony in Bhubaneswar has taken a new turn with the Orissa High Court directing authorities concerned to calculate the cost of the 870 trees that were felled for the project.

The dispute had surfaced with members of civil society groups staging protests and lodging a police complaint against the authorities for cutting trees. MPs, MLAs, retired bureaucrats, green activists and city residents had also launched agitation over the issue. The controversy reached the high court after city-based social activist Jayanti Das filed a PIL on the issue.

When the matter was taken up for hearing along with the State government’s affidavit on Wednesday, petitioner counsel BK Ragada pointed out that though the cost of plantation as compensation for trees cut was submitted, the cost of trees felled had not been calculated. Ragada further submitted that in any event the calculation of cut trees can only be done by an expert body.

Additional government advocate DK Mohanty on his part stated that the government will study the Supreme Court guidelines and consider referring the issue of calculating the cost of the cut trees.Acknowledging the submissions, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Chittaranjan Dash directed the State government to complete the exercise within four weeks and further file a supplementary affidavit indicating the cost of 870 trees cut in terms of worth as per expert body assessment.

The bench, while posting the next hearing in the matter to November 17 further ordered, “Additionally, the Court would like the State government to explain if there is any set of guidelines followed by the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), City Forest Division, Bhubaneswar for granting permission for cutting trees for the project.”

As per the State government’s affidavit, the DFO (City Forest Division), Bhubaneswar had accorded permission for conversion and disposal of 870 trees for utilisation of land for public work subject to plantation of 8,700 plants in the available space or to deposit `68 lakh as per plantation cost norm.Odisha Bridge Construction Corporation (OBCC) had already deposited the amount with the DFO.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MLA colony Orissa High Court
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp