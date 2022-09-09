Priya Somadutta Nayak tops Odisha in NEET UG 2022

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Priya Somadutta Nayak, a student of city-based SAI International School, has emerged as the State topper in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG - 2022, the results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) late on Wednesday.Priya who scored 705 out of 720 marks figured among the top-50 rank holders in the prestigious entrance test.

With 99.997 percentile he secured All India Rank 39 in the exam.

Priya, who had completed his Class XII from SAI International with 96.8 per cent this year, said he used to study for nearly 10 hours a day and was preparing for the NEET UG for the last two years.

“It was my childhood dream to become a doctor and I want to pursue MBBS at AIIMS, New Delhi,” he said. Priya thanked his parents, teachers and faculty members of his coaching institute. “I was expecting to secure above 700 marks. I am happy with the rank I have secured,” he said.

Apart from Priya, Odisha’s Pritam Gochhayat and Chandan Dash are among the top 10 differently-abled boys. Gochhayat has secured 99.676 percentile, while Dash has got 99.234 percentile in the entrance test.

Tanishka from Rajasthan was the All India Topper in the exam with 715 marks, followed by Vatsa Ashish Batra from Delhi and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule from Karnataka.

Close to 45,000 candidates had registered for the exam in Odisha this year of which a total of 43,080 appeared and 26,279 qualified. The number of students who appeared and qualified for the test in 2022 is comparatively more than the previous year. As many as 33,945 candidates had appeared and 20,654 qualified for the test in 2021.

BHUBANESWAR: Priya Somadutta Nayak, a student of city-based SAI International School, has emerged as the State topper in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG - 2022, the results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) late on Wednesday.Priya who scored 705 out of 720 marks figured among the top-50 rank holders in the prestigious entrance test. With 99.997 percentile he secured All India Rank 39 in the exam. Priya, who had completed his Class XII from SAI International with 96.8 per cent this year, said he used to study for nearly 10 hours a day and was preparing for the NEET UG for the last two years. “It was my childhood dream to become a doctor and I want to pursue MBBS at AIIMS, New Delhi,” he said. Priya thanked his parents, teachers and faculty members of his coaching institute. “I was expecting to secure above 700 marks. I am happy with the rank I have secured,” he said. Apart from Priya, Odisha’s Pritam Gochhayat and Chandan Dash are among the top 10 differently-abled boys. Gochhayat has secured 99.676 percentile, while Dash has got 99.234 percentile in the entrance test. Tanishka from Rajasthan was the All India Topper in the exam with 715 marks, followed by Vatsa Ashish Batra from Delhi and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule from Karnataka. Close to 45,000 candidates had registered for the exam in Odisha this year of which a total of 43,080 appeared and 26,279 qualified. The number of students who appeared and qualified for the test in 2022 is comparatively more than the previous year. As many as 33,945 candidates had appeared and 20,654 qualified for the test in 2021.