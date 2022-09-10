Balasore MP bats for rail connectivity at committee meeting in Kharagpur

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Railway connectivity is one of the requisites for the economic development of the people in a district but Balasore has remained neglected in this parameter, said Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi while attending an MP committee meeting in Kharagpur and Adra divisions of South Eastern Railway.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of MP Dillip Ghosh on Friday.

“Improvement and upgradation work of Balasore and Jaleswar station buildings have not started much to the disappointment of people of the district,” Sarangi said adding, that the service road approaching Khantapada railway station has also not been renovated. Sarangi also asserted that there is ample land for the railways surrounding the station which can be used to modernise the station and develop tourism in the district.

He demanded re-opening the reservation counter at Bhograi as people staying 100 km from Bhograi are also forced to come to Balasore for reservation. Besides, trains must get operational as in the pre-pandemic days, he stated. All the MPs of these divisions and General Manager of SE Railway Archana Joshi, DRM Kharagpur Manoranjan Pradhan, DRM Adra Manish Kumar and other officials attended the meeting.

