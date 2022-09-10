‘Schemes of Centre meant for the poor’: Union Minister of State

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Central government has introduced several welfares and poverty alleviation programmes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and Individual Household Latrine (IHHL) under Swachh Bharat Mission that has not only been helping the poor in improving their financial condition but are also contributing to the country’s economy, said Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai.

The Minister, during his address at BJP’s ‘Labharthi Samabesh’ at Jatamundia in Banki on Friday, said, “Each and every scheme of the Narendra Modi-led government aims at social and economic welfare of the nation. Hence the schemes and programmes launched by the Central government should be implemented properly.”

He urged people to bring BJP to power in Odisha for proper implementation of the centrally sponsored schemes and programmes in the State. Rai during his visit to a scheduled caste-dominated village Rajib Nagar interacted with the locals and took stock of the benefits of different Central schemes and programmes availed by the beneficiaries.

He also had lunch at one of Nitia Bhoi’s houses in the village. The Minister then took a review meeting with the Collector and other officials on the progress of implementation of different welfare schemes sponsored by the Centre.

