Odisha to build hostels for workers across 12 industrial estates

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has decided to build hostels for industrial workers in all industrial estates in phases. The hostels with all facilities will be provided to workers at an affordable cost. Speaking at the Second East India Summit 2022 organised by the CII-Odisha chapter here on Friday, Principal Secretary of Industries department Hemant Sharma said the hostels will be set up by IDCO in different parts of the State.

“Workers’ hostels will be built in 12 industrial estates during the current financial year. There are also demands from industrial units in other industrial estates in Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Khurda, Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh and Jharsuguda. Those will be taken up in the next phases,” he said. He termed infrastructure development as the foremost priority for economic activities and governance.

