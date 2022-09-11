Odisha urges Centre to allow portion of CSR fund for research and development

Home States Odisha

The State government on Saturday urged the Centre to create an institutional framework for proactive engagement to develop science and technology ecosystem in all the states.

Published: 11th September 2022 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Saturday urged the Centre to create an institutional framework for proactive engagement to develop the science and technology ecosystem in all the states. Participating in the leadership session of the State S&T Ministers’ conclave held in Ahmedabad, Science and Technology Minister Ashok Panda emphasised to strengthen the STI ecosystems in the State by promoting research and development, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Underscoring the need to formulate a strategy to synergise state innovation systems with that of the national system, Panda suggested that Centre and States go hand-in-hand towards promoting private sector participation. Indicating that a portion of CSR funds may be made mandatory for research and development in the states, Panda also mooted the idea of creating a corpus fund by the states and the Centre as well.

Outlining various major steps taken by the Department of Science and Technology, Panda said Rs 2 crore has been given to the Institute of Life Science (ILS), Bhubaneswar for the establishment of a bio-incubation centre and to strengthen the research infrastructure to support startups. Currently, 24 startups are supported by ILS. Similarly, the State government has started engagement with Bhubaneswar City Knowledge Innovation Centre for a substantial increase in interactions of the academic and research institutions.

It has taken steps to establish innovation hubs in 500 schools to inculcate scientific temperament and creativity in the minds of the school students, more particularly the Schedule Tribe students. Initially, 50 such hubs will be established by 2023 with an investment of Rs 200 crore, he said. The State S&T Ministers’ conclave inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was attended by Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

