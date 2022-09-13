Heavy rain brings back flood fear in Odisha

Barely a month after flood caused widespread damage in several districts across the State, people of Balasore, Kalahandi and Ganjam are once again fearing the worst after heavy rains lashed the districts.

Farmers of low-lying villages under five gram panchayats in Basta block of Balasore district are in panic as water of Jalaka river has started entering their agriculture land.

The water level of the river was 6.40 metre at 2 pm on Monday at Mathani against the danger level of 5.50 metre. Over 500 hectare farmland has been inundated in Baharda, Mathani, Dudhahansa and Bashichakurai panchayats of Basta and Rashalpur panchayat in Sadar block.

Officials of Agriculture and Revenue departments rushed to the affected sites to take stock of the situation. Sources said the water level of the river went up by one metre within three hours on the days. Though farmlands were submerged, no report of road connectivity getting affected has been reported yet.Chief district agriculture officer Nikunja Kishore Rout said the situation is not alarming in the affected areas as excess water will recede from the agriculture land within three days. He added that there is need to evacuate people from the low-lying areas as the river water has not yet inundated human habitations. The district received 472 mm rain in the last 24 hours. While Baliapal block received the highest 85 mm rain, Bhograi block received 72 mm, Jaleswar 67 mm, Basta 53 mm and Balasore Sadar 52 mm.

Meanwhile in Kalahandi, panic gripped residents of Dangripada and Prajanagpheni villages after a breach occurred on the Indravati left main canal on Monday. Sources said the breach of around 15 feet was reported from the canal near Dangripada. Water from the canal entered agriculture land in the villages.Sources said damage to crops can be assessed after a survey is conducted. The officials are waiting for excess water to recede from the agriculture land near the canal.

The submerged Koigur bridge between Motu and

Chintur in Andhra Pradesh

Construction of the left main canal was completed in 1994. However, though temporary repairs have been undertaken on several occasions, the canal remains vulnerable to breaches.Executive engineer of Indravati left canal TK Patra said a team has been sent to the affected spot. “Release of water to the left canal from Mangalpur barrage has been stopped due to the breach and work is on to repair it,” he said.

In Ganjam, hundreds of acres of agriculture land were inundated as the embankment of Bogi canal was washed away on Sunday. The breach on the embankment occurred due to incessant rain and release of water from Baghalati reservoir to Bogi river.

COMMUNICATION ON NH-326 HIT

Malkangiri: Heavy rain for the last two days has affected vehicular traffic on NH-326 between Malkangiri and Chintur in Andhra Pradesh. Sources said Koigur bridge between Motu and Chintur is submerged in 3-4 feet rainwater. The water level of Godavari basin in the neighbouring State has also risen due to which Saveri and Sileru rivers in the district are in spate. People residing near the rivers in Motu, panicked over the situation, shifted to shelter camps. The area had witnessed flood last month.

