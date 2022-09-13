Train derails in Odisha, two workers suspended

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Four coaches of Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger train derailed near Umuri village between Jeypore and Chatriput railway stations in Koraput district on Monday. As the train was approaching Jeypore railway station, a sleeper and three general coaches derailed from the track. However, all passengers escaped unhurt.

Following the mishap, a rescue and relief train was rushed to the accident site from Koraput. The stranded passengers were taken to Jeypore railway station and accommodated in another train. Divisional railway manager (DRM) Anup Satpathy along with senior officials went to the mishap spot and took stock of the situation. The DRM informed that section engineer of Jeypore railway station Satyandra Kumar and gangman Damburu were suspended for dereliction of duty. Sources said the duo failed to alert the train’s loco-pilot about the ongoing works on the railway track.

