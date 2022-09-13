Transgender's 'wedding' to married man creates buzz in Odisha's Kalahandi

Uma Shankar Kar By

Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: A transgender's 'marriage' to a married man, reportedly with the wife's sanction, is making waves in Kalahandi district.

The so-called wedding took place on Saturday last.

Sangita, a trangender belonging to the Dhurkuti village under Narla block, married Fakira Nial (30), who belongs to Deypur of Bhawanipatna block.

Fakira, a daily wager, though has already been married for five years. He and his wife Kuni have a three-year-old son.

Locals say, Fakira came in contact with Sangita and soon love blossomed between them. Both decided to get married. However, acceptance by the family was the hurdle on their path. Fakira claimed that when he revealed his love for Sangita to his wife, she reportedly gave her consent.

The 'marriage' was held as per the rituals in the Bohuchori temple frequented by the transgender community at Narla, reportedly in the presence of Fakira's wife on Saturday.

The president of the community Kamini Kinar and others blessed 'the couple'.

Sangita has begun living in Fakira's house along with his wife. Sangita said there is a sense of fulfillment because of the acceptance by the family members.

Kuni, however, could not be contacted to ascertain whether she had given her consent to the 'marriage'. Even otherwise, the 'marriage' is debatable as the first one is legally continuing.

