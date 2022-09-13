Home States Odisha

Transgender's 'wedding' to married man creates buzz in Odisha's Kalahandi

The 'marriage' was held as per the rituals in the Bohuchori temple frequented by the transgender community at Narla, reportedly in the presence of Fakira's wife on Saturday.

Published: 13th September 2022 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

'Wedding' to a transgender

It was the second 'wedding' of Fakira, a daily wager, already married for five years. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Uma Shankar Kar
Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: A transgender's 'marriage' to a married man, reportedly with the wife's sanction, is making waves in Kalahandi district.

The so-called wedding took place on Saturday last.

Sangita, a trangender belonging to the Dhurkuti village under Narla block, married Fakira Nial (30), who belongs to Deypur of Bhawanipatna block.

Fakira, a daily wager, though has already been married for five years. He and his wife Kuni have a three-year-old son.

Locals say, Fakira came in contact with Sangita and soon love blossomed between them. Both decided to get married. However, acceptance by the family was the hurdle on their path. Fakira claimed that when he revealed his love for Sangita to his wife, she reportedly gave her consent.

ALSO READ | Library of Victorian era lies in neglect due to dearth of funds, repair

The 'marriage' was held as per the rituals in the Bohuchori temple frequented by the transgender community at Narla, reportedly in the presence of Fakira's wife on Saturday.

The president of the community Kamini Kinar and others blessed 'the couple'.

Sangita has begun living in Fakira's house along with his wife. Sangita said there is a sense of fulfillment because of the acceptance by the family members.

Kuni, however, could not be contacted to ascertain whether she had given her consent to the 'marriage'. Even otherwise, the 'marriage' is debatable as the first one is legally continuing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Transgender Odisha
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp