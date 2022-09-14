Home States Odisha

BJP corporators’ protest mars CMC council meeting in Odisha

Chaos prevailed when many of the corporators questioned why they were not invited to the Durga Puja preparatory meet convened by the district administration on Monday.

Published: 14th September 2022 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Noisy scenes marred the sixth council meeting of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation on Tuesday with the Opposition BJP corporators staging dharna and showing black flag during the meeting in protest against civic issues.

Corporator of Ward 34 Deepak Das alleged that although six months have passed since formation of the council, development works in wards are yet to start. “We have been highlighting many civic issues in our wards in the council meetings but no step is being taken by the CMC to resolve them,” he said while sitting on the ground of the CMC office and showing a black flag.

Similarly, corporator of Ward 26 Gagan Ojha raised the issue of waterlogging in his area due to defunct pump sets, clogged drains and bad roads. After Das and Ojha raised the issues, the other BJP corporators sat on the ground staging dharna.  

Chaos prevailed when many of the corporators questioned why they were not invited to the Durga Puja preparatory meet convened by the district administration on Monday. The meeting was disrupted for an hour.The agitators were pacified by Mayor Subhas Singh who assured them that the civic problems will be resolved before the Durga Puja.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CMC council meeting BJP
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp