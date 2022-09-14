BJP corporators’ protest mars CMC council meeting in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Noisy scenes marred the sixth council meeting of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation on Tuesday with the Opposition BJP corporators staging dharna and showing black flag during the meeting in protest against civic issues.

Corporator of Ward 34 Deepak Das alleged that although six months have passed since formation of the council, development works in wards are yet to start. “We have been highlighting many civic issues in our wards in the council meetings but no step is being taken by the CMC to resolve them,” he said while sitting on the ground of the CMC office and showing a black flag.

Similarly, corporator of Ward 26 Gagan Ojha raised the issue of waterlogging in his area due to defunct pump sets, clogged drains and bad roads. After Das and Ojha raised the issues, the other BJP corporators sat on the ground staging dharna.

Chaos prevailed when many of the corporators questioned why they were not invited to the Durga Puja preparatory meet convened by the district administration on Monday. The meeting was disrupted for an hour.The agitators were pacified by Mayor Subhas Singh who assured them that the civic problems will be resolved before the Durga Puja.

