Buzz in Odisha over transgender’s ‘wedding’ to married man

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: A transgender’s ‘marriage’ to a married man, reportedly with the wife’s sanction, is making waves in Kalahandi district. The so-called wedding took place on Saturday last. Sangita, a transgender belonging to Dhurkuti village under Narla block, married Fakira Nial (30) of Deypur of Bhawanipatna. Fakira, a daily wager, though has already been married for five years. He and his wife Kuni have a three-year-old son.

Locals said Fakira came in contact with Sangita and soon love blossomed between them. Both decided to get married. However, acceptance by his family was a hurdle on their path. Fakira claimed that when he revealed his love for Sangita to his wife, she reportedly gave her consent. The ‘marriage’ was held as per the rituals in Bohuchori temple frequented by the transgender community at Narla, reportedly in presence of Fakira’s wife on Saturday. President of the community Kamini Kinar and others blessed ‘the couple’. Sangita has begun living in Fakira’s house along with his wife. Sangita said there is a sense of fulfilment because of the acceptance by the family members. Kuni, however, could not be contacted to ascertain whether she had given her consent to the ‘marriage’.

BHAWANIPATNA: A transgender’s ‘marriage’ to a married man, reportedly with the wife’s sanction, is making waves in Kalahandi district. The so-called wedding took place on Saturday last. Sangita, a transgender belonging to Dhurkuti village under Narla block, married Fakira Nial (30) of Deypur of Bhawanipatna. Fakira, a daily wager, though has already been married for five years. He and his wife Kuni have a three-year-old son. Locals said Fakira came in contact with Sangita and soon love blossomed between them. Both decided to get married. However, acceptance by his family was a hurdle on their path. Fakira claimed that when he revealed his love for Sangita to his wife, she reportedly gave her consent. The ‘marriage’ was held as per the rituals in Bohuchori temple frequented by the transgender community at Narla, reportedly in presence of Fakira’s wife on Saturday. President of the community Kamini Kinar and others blessed ‘the couple’. Sangita has begun living in Fakira’s house along with his wife. Sangita said there is a sense of fulfilment because of the acceptance by the family members. Kuni, however, could not be contacted to ascertain whether she had given her consent to the ‘marriage’.