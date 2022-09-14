Home States Odisha

Professional institutions in Odisha allowed to enhance intake by 25 per cent

If institutions enhance the intake by 25 pc, the number will go up to 40,000.

Published: 14th September 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Image of students used for representational purposes(Photo | PTI)

Image of students used for representational purposes(Photo | PTI)

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Large vacancies notwithstanding, technical and professional institutions in the State will be allowed a 25 per cent increase in seats for implementation of the 10 per cent reservation for students belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS). Sources in Odisha Joint Entrance Examinat ion (OJEE) committee said the enhancement will be done in conformation with the notification of Skill Development and Technical Education department and AICTE approval process handbook 2022-23 to accommodate the EWS reservation. It will apply to all state university departments as well as technical and professional institutes, both government and private.

The increase in seats may only multiply vacancies woes in private engineering and technical institutes though it will help more students belonging to EWS category to get admission under the reservation system in the State. Odisha has around 32,000 seats in BTech in 86 colleges and institutes of which 4,000 are in government colleges.

If institutions enhance the intake by 25 pc, the number will go up to 40,000. OJEE sources said around 60 per cent seats had fallen vacant in engineering and technical institutions last year. While 88 per cent seats were filled in eight governmentrun engineering institutions, only 36 per cent seats were filled after OJEE counselling in private institutes.

“The vacancy will surely go up given the enrollment rate of recent years. The institutions, however, may get a few more seats filled up through the reservation,” an OJEE Committee official said. Process for admission into undergraduate and postgraduate courses has already started in the State. The OJEE sources said, technical and professional universities and institutions have already been asked to take measures as the AICTE calendar for 2022-23 academic session fixed October 10 as the last date for commencement of induction programme for the first year students of technical courses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp