BJD focus on western Odisha for 2024 polls

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to win more seats from western Odisha in the 2024 general elections, the ruling BJD is planning to depute its senior leaders and regular observers to the region.The leaders will be asked to campaign on the State government’s success in various fields during the the last 22 years. With Opposition BJP and Congress shifting their attention to western Odisha as it will be difficult for the parties to breach BJD’s base in coastal districts, the ruling outfit has decided to station ministers in the region to oversee organisational matters.

During the last ministerial reshuffle in July, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had inducted seven ministers into his Cabinet from western Odisha districts.Besides, sources in the ruling party said membership drive will also be intensified in western Odisha districts in a bid to further activate the grassroots organisation in the region. The party is planning to enlist at least 1.5 crore members during the membership drive of which at least one third will be from western Odisha districts.

A senior BJD leader told TNIE that the party performed exceedingly well in the panchayat and urban local body elections from the western Odisha districts and is all set to continue the trend in the general elections. A decision will soon be taken at the highest level on BJD’s membership drive in the State. Sources said it is likely to be launched from October after the completion of annual ‘padayatra’ of the party.

