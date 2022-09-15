Home States Odisha

BJD focus on western Odisha for 2024 polls

During the last ministerial reshuffle in July, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had inducted seven ministers into his Cabinet from western Odisha districts. 

Published: 15th September 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to win more seats from western Odisha in the 2024 general elections, the ruling BJD is planning to depute its senior leaders and regular observers to the region.The leaders will be asked to campaign on the State government’s success in various fields during the the last 22 years. With Opposition BJP and Congress shifting their attention to western Odisha as it will be difficult for the parties to breach BJD’s base in coastal districts, the ruling outfit has decided to station ministers in the region to oversee organisational matters. 

During the last ministerial reshuffle in July, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had inducted seven ministers into his Cabinet from western Odisha districts.Besides, sources in the ruling party said membership drive will also be intensified in western Odisha districts in a bid to further activate the grassroots organisation in the region. The party is planning to enlist at least 1.5 crore members during the membership drive of which at least one third will be from western Odisha districts.

A senior BJD leader told TNIE that the party performed exceedingly well in the panchayat and urban local body elections from the western Odisha districts and is all set to continue the trend in the general elections. A decision will soon be taken at the highest level on BJD’s membership drive in the State. Sources said it is likely to be launched from October after the completion of annual ‘padayatra’ of the party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp