Shalini Pandit as Secretary of Health, Subha gets Women and Child Development

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Wednesday posted Shalini Pandit as Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department. Pandit, serving as Mission Director of National Health Mission, was also in additional charge as Special Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department.Effecting a reshuffle at the top administrative level, the government shifted and also gave additional charges to 10 senior bureaucrats.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration department, Principal Secretary in the Energy department Nikunja Bihari Dhal was given additional charge of Excise department. Besides, he will also be in charge as Chairman, Grid Corporation of Odisha (Gridco).

Similarly, Arabinda Kumar Padhee, Principal Secretary in the Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department will be in additional charge of Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts department. He will replace Subha Sarma who has been appointed Secretary of Women and Child Development (W&CD) department.

Suresh Kumar Vashishth, Secretary in Science and Technology department has been appointed Secretary in Fisheries and Animal Resource Development. Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, Secretary in Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities department will remain in additional charge of Science and Technology department.

The notification said that Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar, Director, Scheduled Tribe Development has been appointed as the Additional Secretary of Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department. She will retain the additional charge of CEO, ORMAS.

Brundha D, Managing Director of Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL) has been appointed as Mission Director, National Health Mission. She will have additional charge as MD, OSMCL and Commissioner, Food Safety.

Similarly, Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Special Secretary to government in Commerce and Transport department will have additional charge as Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited. Saroj Kumar Mishra, Special Secretary in Finance Department has been posted as Special Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department.

